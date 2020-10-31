City
Derek Flack
Posted 11 hours ago
Toronto postcards

These are what Toronto postcards looked like in the 1970s

City
Derek Flack
Posted 11 hours ago
If there was a heyday for Toronto postcards, it was surely the 1970s when the grittiness of the city was perfectly matched to the sepia-tones of the cheaply printed souvenirs.

There's a curious tension in these images between recognizable landmarks and the general lack of density. We see the outline of contemporary Toronto before everything was filled in.

Behold, what Toronto postcards looked like in the 1970s.

Toronto 1970s

No condos in sight along the skyline in 1973.

yonge street 1970s

The Yonge Street strip at the height of its pomp and seediness.

Toronto 1970s

The foot of Roncesvalles in the early 1970s. The Gray Coach station is now a McDonalds.

Toronto 1970s

St. James Park with the CN Tower under construction in the background.

Toronto 1970s

Sparse, yellow-toned skyline in late 1970s.

Toronto 1970s

A Yonge St. trifecta.

Toronto 1970s

Looking down from the CN Tower at the new Harbourcastle hotel.

Toronto 1970s

The Yorkville patio scene.

Toronto 1970s

Eglinton and DVP cloverleaf.

Toronto 1970s

A still-new looking City Hall.

Toronto 1970s

Glory days at the CNE.

Toronto 1970s

Yonge Street record store scene north of Gould St.

Toronto 1970s

Looking across the Gardiner to the burgeoning skyline.

Toronto 1970s

Ontario Place in all its glory.

Toronto 1970s

Yorkdale was already a powerhouse mall a few years after opening.

