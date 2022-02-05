City
Union Station flood sharks meme

That time Union Station in Toronto was totally flooded

Union Station flood funnies, well, flooded the Internet in the wake of the infamous shutdown of Toronto's busiest transit hub back in 2012.

Man, does Toronto ever love getting excited about weather-related mishaps, and almost a decade ago this year we couldn't help joking about the situation and sharing Photoshopped images depicting sharks swimming around in what became a huge mess. 

The flood, which was said to have originated from the overflow of a storm sewer, closed nearby streets to vehicles, delayed GO trains and suspended subway and bus service during rush-hour. Commuters were forced to find their way to Osgoode station to get a shuttle bus.

Shark and Jaws-themed memes were the flavour of the day as well as a glut of then Toronto Mayor Rob Ford images, Titanic jokes, as well as some random one-off stuff.

Here's a look back of some of the notable memes from the Union Station flood of 2012.Union Station Flood meme

Via Meg Button

Union Station Flood meme

Via Spacing

Union Station Flood meme

Via Christos Tsirbas

Union Station Flood Meme Titanic

Via @brandenz

Union Station Flood meme

Via @kkryski

Union Station Flood meme

Via Dennis Marciniak

Union Station Flood meme

via Dennis Marciniak

Union Station Flood meme

via Dennis Marciniak

Union Station Flood meme

via Meg Button

Union Station Flood meme

Via Sharilyn Johnson

Union Station Flood meme

Jaws theme #2

Union Station Flood Meme

Via Ian Murchison

Union Station Flood Meme Deliverance

@derekflack

Union Station Flood Meme

And the requisite Waterworld reference...

Union Station Meme

Michael Phelps in the house (via Torontoflood.com)

Union Station Meme

Via Torontoflood.com

Union Station Flood

Via Torontoflood.com

Union Station Flood Meme

"You swim so wild / You swim so free"

Union Station Flood Meme

Where's Ice Cube when you need him?

Union Station Flood Meme

Via Cool Kids from the comments below

201261-perfect-storm.jpg

Almost as convincing as Wahlberg's acting in the film (via Lolapony from the comments below)

201261-rafting.jpg

Solid shop-job here by Corey Pierce

201261-t-shirt.jpg

via Peter Kirkpatrick

Lead photo by

via Reddit and Zach Bussey. With files from Derek Flack.

