That time Union Station in Toronto was totally flooded

Union Station flood funnies, well, flooded the Internet in the wake of the infamous shutdown of Toronto's busiest transit hub back in 2012.

Man, does Toronto ever love getting excited about weather-related mishaps, and almost a decade ago this year we couldn't help joking about the situation and sharing Photoshopped images depicting sharks swimming around in what became a huge mess.

The flood, which was said to have originated from the overflow of a storm sewer, closed nearby streets to vehicles, delayed GO trains and suspended subway and bus service during rush-hour. Commuters were forced to find their way to Osgoode station to get a shuttle bus.

Shark and Jaws-themed memes were the flavour of the day as well as a glut of then Toronto Mayor Rob Ford images, Titanic jokes, as well as some random one-off stuff.

Here's a look back of some of the notable memes from the Union Station flood of 2012.