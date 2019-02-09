5 cargo van rental options in Toronto

Cargo van rental in Toronto has many uses, with moving-related activities being chief among them. It seems that more and more car rental companies are servicing this need by adding larger vans to their rental options.

Here are some options for cargo van rental in Toronto.

If you're looking to move, U-Haul should top your list of considerations. From their large variety of vans to their selection of dollies and moving supplies, U-Haul is always reliable. You can pick up your truck at various locations around Toronto, such as Dupont and Dufferin or others.

Enterprise offers cargo vans at varying price points, usually for around $100 (tax in) for a full 24 hours, and allows you to load them with unlimited kilometres (up to 4,000 km) provided that you remain within the province. You'll have to call or check online for a pickup location near you.

At Zoom car rentals, you'll find an extended GMC Savana cargo van. a one-day rental runs you about $90, after taxes. Their allowed mileage tops out at 3,000 km within the province, but they have add-ons like GPS and baby seats.

Budget offers moving van rentals with multiple pick-up locations within the city, such as College and Spadina and Front and Parliament. They have cargo vans available, but it's recommended that you contact them directly for a quote.

Discount offers cargo vans to be picked up at various locations across the GTA, such as Jarvis and Queen, or near Lawrence and Kennedy. The price varies on what you need. They can also arrange for a free ride to and from your chosen pick-up location.