A visual history of Bloor Street in Toronto

City
Derek Flack
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A great photo of the old sign at Duffy's Tavern inspired me to fill in yet another gap in our series of historical posts about Toronto: Bloor Street.

201252-st-george-bloor-gooderham.jpg

Gooderham Residence (pre-fence) at St. George & Bloor, 1892

Although we've devoted some attention to the intersection of Yonge & Bloor, the rest of the street hasn't received its well-deserved time in the spotlight.

201252-bloor-sherbourne-end-1907.jpg

Bloor and Sherbourne, 1907

That's a bit of an oversight when you consider just how important an artery it is for this city.

201252-bloor-ravine-sherbourne-1908.jpg

Building up Bloor East toward Sherbourne, 1908

I suspect, however, that Bloor gets somewhat overlooked when talking about Toronto's grand streets because north/south corridors like Yonge and Spadina played a more important role in the early development of the city.

201252-bloor-avenue-fence-1908.jpg

Bloor & Avenue Road, 1908

When Lieutenant-Governor John Graves Simcoe created Toronto's Park Lots in the 1790s, Bloor was the northern terminus of the long narrow estates that would eventually determine the general shape of the downtown streetscape.201252-meteorological-office-bloor-1908.jpg

Meteorological office at Bloor & Devonshire, 1908

Looking at photos of Bloor in the early 20th century, one realizes that the street didn't become the busy thoroughfare we know today until around the 1920s, and even then, the density was limited to the central stretch between Sherbourne and Bathurst or so.

201252-ossingto-bloor-1911.jpg

Ossington & Bloor, 1911

Further to the west near High Park, the area around Bloor was downright bucolic. But you'd have to pass the industrial hub around Lansdowne on your way to the tranquil looking Mineral Baths, which are sadly long gone.

201252-bloor-btw-yonge-avenue-1912.jpg

Bloor between Yonge and Avenue Road, 1912

On the other side of the city, the street actually terminated at Sherbourne prior to the construction of the Bloor Viaduct, at which time a section of the Rosedale ravine was filled in connecting taking the street southeast to Parliament and then across the two valleys to the Danforth.201252-bloor-west-high-park-1914.jpg

Across from High Park, 1914

Along with the completion of the viaduct, the other watershed moment in the street's history was surely the arrival of the subway in 1966 (subsequently to be extended further east and west in 1968 and 1980).

201252-bloor-west-to-keele-1915.jpg

Looking west on Bloor to Keele, 1915

Although Bloor was already an important street at the time, the presence of the subway still brought about profound intensification. Take a look at the Ellis Wiley photo looking west at Bay in 1970. The scene is almost unrecognizable.

201252-bloor-fill-1915-s0372_ss0010_it3012.jpg

Filling in Bloor East to connect with the Viaduct, 1915

Other parts of the street retain a more obvious link with the past, like the former dominance of Honest Ed's at Bloor and Bathurst, or the newly restored Bloor (Hot Docs) Cinema.

201252-bloor-east-from-keele-1915.jpg

Looking east from Keeke, 1915

Bloor may not reveal much connection with the past along the unfortunately named Mink Mile, but further to the east and west, there's lots of the old character of the street still on display.

20111119-PEV6.jpg

Bloor Viaduct construction, 1916

20111119-PEV1.jpg

Bloor Viaduct construction, 1917

201252-High-park-mineral-baths-1917.jpg

High Park Mineral Baths, 1917

201252-madison-theatre-1919.jpg

Madison Theatre (later rebuilt as the Bloor Cinema)

201252-old-house-btw-bay-yonge-1920.jpg

Old house on Bloor between Yonge and Bay streets, 1920

20111119-PEV9.jpg

Bloor Viaduct, 1920

201252-UTS-bloor-huron-1922.jpg

UTS, Bloor & Huron 1922

201252-bloor-west-to-lansdowne-1923.jpg

Looking west on Bloor at Lansdowne, 1923

201252-nw-corner-bloor-bathurst-1922.jpg

Northwest corner Bloor & Bathurst, 1922

201252-dundas-bloor-1923.jpg

Dundas & Bloor, 1923

201252-bloor-parliament-east-1923.jpg

Bloor & Parliament looking east, 1923

201252-bloor-lansdowne-1923.jpg

Bloor & Lansdowne, 1923

201252-bloor-west-to-dundas-1925.jpg

Bloor looking west to Dundas, 1925

201252-yonge-bloor-se-1926.jpg

Southeast corner Yonge & Bloor, 1926

201252-bloor-balmuto-1927.jpg

Bloor & Balmuto, 1927

201252-bloor-yonge-1929.jpg

Looking east on Bloor at Yonge, 1929

201252-bloor-bay-1929.jpg

Bloor & Bay, 1929

201252-bloor-west-humber-bridge-1930s.jpg

Looking west at the Humber Bridge, 1930s

201252-better-varsity-shot-1930.jpg

Varsity Stadium, 1930

201252-bloor-west-to-sherborne-1931.jpg

Looking west on Bloor toward Sherbourne, 1931

201252-bloor-subway-west-lansdowne-1931.jpg

Bloor Subway near Lansdowne looking west, 1931 (you can get a similar view today from the West Toronto Rail Path)

201252-ave-bloor-gates-1932.jpg

Gates at Bloor and Avenue, 1932

201252-yonge-bloor-1938.jpg

Yonge & Bloor, 1938

201252-bloor-jane-1943.jpg

Bloor & Jane, 1943

201252-bedford-bloor-1947.jpg

Bloor & Bedford, 1947

201252-dufferin-bloor-1949.jpg

Dufferin & Bloor looking north, 1949

201252-yonge-bloor-1950s.jpg

Looking west to Yonge & Bloor, 1950s

201252-yonge-bloor-1960.jpg

Subway entrance at Yonge & Bloor, 1960

201252-bloor-1960-s0372_ss0100_it0263.jpg

Bloor just west of Bathurst, 1960

2011527-streetcars-bloor-early60s.jpg

Streetcars on Bloor, early 1960s (note the brand new Colonnade Building)

201252-POSTCARD-1960s.jpg

Looking east across Holt Renfrew and the so-called Mink Mile, 1960s

201252-honest-eds-1960s.jpg

Honest Ed's previous sign, 1960s

201252-christie-pits-aerial-1965.jpg

Christie Pits aerial, 1965

201252-ave-bloor-aerial-1965.jpg

Aerial view of Bloor & Avenue Road, 1965

201252-bloor-viaduct-aerial-1965.jpg

Bloor Viaduct, Rosedale section 1965

201252-bloor-bay-1970.jpg

Bloor & Bay, 1970

201252-bay-bloor-1970s-f0124_fl0002_id0039.jpg

Bay & Bloor, 1970

201252-tandem-streetcar-bloor-chuckman.jpg

Tandem streetcar, 1970s (via Chuckman's blog)

201191-Royal-Bank-yonge-bloor-1970s-f0124_fl0002_id0112.jpg

Royal Bank at Yonge & Bloor 1970s

201191-CIBC-yonge-bloor-1960s-f0124_fl0002_id0110.jpg

CIBC (and Pilot Tavern) at Yonge & Bloor, 1960s

201252-bloor-spadina-east-of-1976.jpg

Shops on Bloor, just east of Spadina 1976

2011221-university-thetre.jpg

University Theatre (now a Pottery Barn), 1980s

