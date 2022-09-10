City
Horse racetracks Toronto

This is what horse racetracks used to look like in Toronto

It's difficult to imagine today, but horse racing was once a marquee event in Toronto.

Not only did the city's various tracks bring out big crowds during their heyday in the early 20th century, but a day at the races represented an opportunity for Toronto's upper crust to show off just how fashionable they were.

2012412-woodbine-1907-f1244_it0263.jpg

Woodbine, 1907

Few occasions today serve as quite the same opportunity to dress to the nines during the middle of the day.

2012412-Dufferin-Race-track-1908-10.jpg

Dufferin Race Track, 1908

While Rexdale's Woodbine Racetrack opened in 1956 keeps up the tradition of a day at the track, a hundred years ago one would have also found tracks at/near Woodbine and Queen, Dufferin and Bloor, Davenport and Bathurst, Thorncliffe Park, and a little later, at Evans and Kipling in Etobicoke.
2012412-woodbine-1910-13-f1244_it0564.jpg

Woodbine, 1910

Once you know this, it makes more sense why the Dufferin Mall and the TTC yards at Hillcrest are so sprawling, despite their relatively central locations.

2012412-hilcrest-race-tracl-bath-dav-1911-f1244_it8213.jpg

Hillcrest, 1911

By the late 1950s, a number of these tracks had closed down as marquee events were consolidated at the new Woodbine location. In the years that followed, horse racing in general suffered from a dip in popularity.

2012412-woodbine-1912-f1244_it0428.jpg

Woodbine, 1912

For most, the idea of heading out to the track has become something of a novelty nowadays.

Off Track Betting hasn't necessarily helped the local manifestation of the sport, as the participants in that particular ritual can place bets on races taking place all across North America.

2012412-woodbine-fashions-1912-f1244_it0567.jpg

Fashions at Woodbine, 1912

Big events like the Queen's Plate (founded in 1860) still draw a crowd, but in general horse racing has taken on a niche character in Toronto.

2012412-woodbine-distance-1919-s0372_ss0058_it0831.jpg

Queen Street East (looking west) 1919, Woodbine in the far distance

For more on the rise of horse racing in Toronto, see Toronto's Horse Racing History by David Wencer for Heritage Toronto.

2012412-woodbine-1923-f1266_it0693.jpg

Woodbine, 1923

2012412-woodbine-1924-f1266_it2623.jpg

Woodbine, 1924

2012412-jockey-woodbine-1924-f1266_it2650.jpg

Woodbine, 1924

2012412-woodbine-1924-f1266_it2637.jpg

Woodbine, 1924

2012412-woodbine-fashions-1925-f1266_it5341.jpg

Woodbine fashions, 1925

2012412-old-woodbine-1926-f1244_it8189.jpg

Woodbine, 1926

2012412-woodbine-1926-f1244_it8191.jpg

Woodbine, 1926

2012412-woodbine-1926-f1244_it8188.jpg

Woodbine, 1926

2012412-woodbine-1926-crowd-f1244_it8190.jpg

Woodbine crowds, 1926

2012412-thorncillife-race-track-f1257_s1057_it9413.jpg

Thorncliffe Race Track, Ca. 1920s

20111116-sign-track-1930s-f1257_s1057_it0907.jpg

The Totalizer! Ca. 1920s

2012412-dufferin-race-track-aerial-1930-f1244_it2421.jpg

Dufferin Race Track, 1930

2012412-long-branch-evans-kipling.jpg

Long Branch Race Track (at Evans & Kipling)

2012412-beauty-contest-woodbine-1948-f1257_s1057_it1611.jpg

Beauty contest at Woodbine, 1948

2012412-horse-stalls.jpg

Unidentified track, ca. 1940s (?)

2012412-woodbine-jockey-1950s-maybe.jpg

Woodbine jockey, 1950s

2012412-Dufferin-Race-Track-1950.jpg

Dufferin Race Track, 1950

2012412-queen-elizabeth-race-track-f1257_s1057_it4997.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II presides over the Queen's Plate, 1959

2012412-woodbine-race-track.jpg

New Woodbine, 1950s

