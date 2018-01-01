City
Snow Toronto

Unbelievable vintage photos of snow in Toronto

It's probably fair to say that the experience of dealing with snow is somehow crucial to understanding what life is like in Toronto, even if it's just in the form of complaining about it more than we probably should.  

From the massive storms of 1999 and 1944 to the dire warnings issued before every snowfall, snow is hardwired into the city's historical consciousness, even as we often stand in awe of it.

Here's a look back at the city blanketed in snow and encased in ice over the last century and a bit. It should help to provide some perspective the next time we all start fretting about five centimetres of light powder.

Behold, snowy Toronto over the years!

2012113-snow-brock-1896-s0376_fl0003_it0006a.jpg

Storm damage on Brock Street, 1896.

2012113-cherry-street-1908-f1244_it7015.jpg

Cherry Street, 1908.

2012113-old-city-hall-1910-f1244_it0323j.jpg

Old City Hall encased in frost, 1910.

2012113-Broadview-riverdale-1917-s0372_ss0058_it0727.jpg

Broadview near Riverdale Park, 1917.

2012113-manning-ulster-1920-f1244_it7249.jpg

Manning and Ulster, 1920.

2012113-snow-queen-1922-f1266_it0058.jpg

Snowy Queen Street, 1922.

2012113-snow-queen-1924-s0071_it3011.jpg

Snowy Queen Street, 1924.

2012113-snow-plough-1924-s0071_it2910.jpg

Snow plough operated by the TTC, 1924.

2012113-snow-gerrard-1924-s0071_it3008.jpg

Gerrard Street, 1924.

2012113-high-park-1932-f1548_s0393_it23932b-2.jpg

Winter pastoral in High Park, 1932.

2012113-college-st-george-1936-s0372_ss0070_it0496.jpg

College and St. George snow removal, 1936.

2012113-barton-1936-s0372_ss0070_it0498.jpg

Barton Avenue snow removal, 1936.

2012113-snow-blower-1940s-f1257_s1057_it1371.jpg

Snow blower, 1940s.

2012113-snow-blower-1943-f1257_s1057_it1372.jpg

Snow blower, 1943.

20101214-GTSS6.jpg

The great snow storm of 1944.

20101214-GTSS5.jpg

The city shut down, 1944.

20101214-GTSS4.jpg

Yonge looking north at Richmond, 1944.

20101214-GTSS2.jpg

Yonge looking north at Adelaide, 1944.

2012113-snow-car-1944-f1257_s1057_it0087.jpg

Buried, 1944.

Snowstorm Toronto 1944

George Street north to Adelaide, 1944.

2012113-parking-lot-1944-f1257_s1057_it0085.jpg

Good luck digging out, 1944.

2012113-opp-1960-QEW-s0065_fl0159_it0003.jpg

The OPP helping out on the QEW, 1960.

2012113-highway-snow-1960-s0065_fl0159_it0002.jpg

Totally safe driving conditions, 1960.

2012113-snow-king-john-boy-1961-s0065_fl0024_id0003.jpg

Shovelling out, 1961.

2012113-snow-king-john-1961-s0065_fl0024_id0001.jpg

More shovelling, 1961.

2012113-snow-king-1961-f1257_s1057_it0025.jpg

Waiting for the bus, 1961.

2012113-king-john-area-1961-s0065_fl0024_id0004.jpg

Near King and John streets, 1961.

2012113-king-john-1961-f1257_s1057_it0024.jpg

Near King and John streets, 1961.

2012113-snow-removal-1965-s0065_fl0157_it0009b.jpg

Snow removal, 1965.

2012113-snow-removal-1965-s0065_fl0157_it0006b.jpg

Snow removal, 1965.

2012113-old-mill-snow-1968-s0648_fl0232_id0006.jpg

Snow at Old Mill Station, 1965.

Photos by

Toronto Archives

