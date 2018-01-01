Unbelievable vintage photos of snow in Toronto

It's probably fair to say that the experience of dealing with snow is somehow crucial to understanding what life is like in Toronto, even if it's just in the form of complaining about it more than we probably should.

From the massive storms of 1999 and 1944 to the dire warnings issued before every snowfall, snow is hardwired into the city's historical consciousness, even as we often stand in awe of it.

Here's a look back at the city blanketed in snow and encased in ice over the last century and a bit. It should help to provide some perspective the next time we all start fretting about five centimetres of light powder.

Behold, snowy Toronto over the years!