25 retro Christmas ads that Toronto kids will remember

Nostalgia tastes sweeter during the holiday season, packing a punch as potent as Beckers' revered egg nog long ago. Here's a collection of classic TV spots from the 1980s and 1990s that promised low prices and lacked the self-awareness and cynicism that seem to seep through modern advertising like a lump of coal in your stocking these days.
Happy retro-holidays, Toronto!
Zellers ft. Zeddy – Where the Lowest Price is the law! (1991).
Christmas at the Eaton Centre (1988).
McDonalds Chicken McNugget Holiday Party (1984).
Beckers Your Holiday Party HQ (1987).
Woolco ft. Alan Thicke Christmas (1992).
Eatons Christmas Shopping ft. Neve Campbell (1990).
Canadian Tire – Give Like Santa, Save like Scrooge (1987).
Shoppers Drug Mart Christmas ft. Bea Arthur (1987).
Radio Shack Christmas (1982).
Knob Hill Farms – Holiday Deals (1987).
Blacks Photography Christmas (1982).
Christmas at the Scarborough Town Centre (1983).
Christmas at the Eaton Centre (1983).
Leons Ho Ho Hold the Payments (1992).
LCBO Spirit of the Season (1995).
Walmart Christmas (1998).
Cantel Amigo Phones (1995).
Toys R Us – Christmas Toys (1996).
A Commodore 64 Christmas (1986).
Simpsons Christmas (1984).
Cullen Gardens Christmas (1987).
NOMA Christmas Tree (1984).
Bell Phones (1987).
Merry Christmas from Dominion (1987).
K-Mart VHS and Betamax tapes stocking stuffers (1985).
