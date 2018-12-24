City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
vintage Christmas videos toronto

25 retro Christmas ads that Toronto kids will remember

City
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nostalgia tastes sweeter during the holiday season, packing a punch as potent as Beckers' revered egg nog long ago. Here's a collection of classic TV spots from the 1980s and 1990s that promised low prices and lacked the self-awareness and cynicism that seem to seep through modern advertising like a lump of coal in your stocking these days.

Happy retro-holidays, Toronto!

Zellers ft. Zeddy – Where the Lowest Price is the law! (1991).

Christmas at the Eaton Centre (1988).

McDonalds Chicken McNugget Holiday Party (1984).

Beckers Your Holiday Party HQ (1987).

Woolco ft. Alan Thicke Christmas (1992).

Eatons Christmas Shopping ft. Neve Campbell (1990).

Canadian Tire – Give Like Santa, Save like Scrooge (1987).

Shoppers Drug Mart Christmas ft. Bea Arthur (1987).

Radio Shack Christmas (1982).

Knob Hill Farms – Holiday Deals (1987).

Blacks Photography Christmas (1982).

Christmas at the Scarborough Town Centre (1983).

Christmas at the Eaton Centre (1983).

Leons Ho Ho Hold the Payments (1992).

LCBO Spirit of the Season (1995).

Walmart Christmas (1998).

Cantel Amigo Phones (1995).

Toys R Us – Christmas Toys (1996).

A Commodore 64 Christmas (1986).

Simpsons Christmas (1984).

Cullen Gardens Christmas (1987).

NOMA Christmas Tree (1984).

Bell Phones (1987).

Merry Christmas from Dominion (1987).

K-Mart VHS and Betamax tapes stocking stuffers (1985).

To see hundreds more retro Christmas TV commercials, specials, and other lost local ephemera, visit www.retrontario.com.

Lead photo by

Retrontario. Written by Ed Conroy. 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

25 retro Christmas ads that Toronto kids will remember

What's open and closed on Christmas Day in Toronto 2018

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1890s

The lost discount shops of Toronto

Severely cold temperatures coming to Toronto next month

Protesters just blocked a major Toronto intersection over Indigenous rights

Toronto is getting a new centre for social entrepreneurship

Coffee Time locations could soon be turned into cannabis dispensaries