This is what Toronto looked like in the 1990s

The 1990s are just distant enough to make most of us nostaglic.
But, as the photos below show, Toronto was a very different place in the 1990s.
For the better part of the decade, the megacity didn't exist, the SkyDome was still called such, and most LCBOs and other staples were still closed on Sundays.
Here's what Toronto looked like in the 1990s.
Jack Layton in the 1990s. Photo by scott3eh
Near Avenue and Davenport. Photo by skaliwag66
Skyline in 1992. Photo by cliffordstead.
Eaton Centre. Photo by Neal1960.
New Terminal at Pearson Airport. Photo by CanadaGood
Chinatown. Photo by CanadaGood.
The CN Tower over Chinatown. Photo by CanadaGood.
Doug Gilmour as a Maple Leaf, from dougglimour.com.
Certainly not as dense in the core, the skyline in 1994. Photo by Court_Jester_Creative.
From the CN Tower. Photo by anver44.
Pride Parade. Photo by hypersapiens.
Queen Street, looking east. Photo by nothingtoseehere.
The Royal York. Photo by nothingtoseehere.
A now-outdated map of Metropolitan Toronto. Image from the Wikimedia Commons.
The now-closed Canary Restaurant, for which the Canary District is named. Photo by collations.
The results of the 1997 election, where Mel Lastman wins the megacity mayoralty.
Near Yonge and Dundas. Photo via the Toronto Archives. The SkyDome interior. Photo via the Toronto Archives. Near Yonge and Elm. Photo via the Toronto Archives.