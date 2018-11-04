Toronto 1990

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1990s

Updated 6 hours ago
Toronto Archives. With files by Derek Flack. 

The 1990s are just distant enough to make most of us nostaglic.

But, as the photos below show, Toronto was a very different place in the 1990s.

For the better part of the decade, the megacity didn't exist, the SkyDome was still called such, and most LCBOs and other staples were still closed on Sundays.

Here's what Toronto looked like in the 1990s. 

Jack Layton Star Trek

Jack Layton in the 1990s. Photo by scott3eh

Toronto 1990

Near Avenue and Davenport. Photo by skaliwag66

Toronto 1990

Skyline in 1992. Photo by cliffordstead.

Eaton Centre 1990

Eaton Centre. Photo by Neal1960.

Toronto 1990s

New Terminal at Pearson Airport. Photo by CanadaGood

Toronto 1990s

Chinatown. Photo by CanadaGood.

toronto 1990s

The CN Tower over Chinatown. Photo by CanadaGood.

toronto 1990s

Doug Gilmour as a Maple Leaf, from dougglimour.com.

toronto 1990s

Certainly not as dense in the core, the skyline in 1994. Photo by Court_Jester_Creative.

1990s Toronto

From the CN Tower. Photo by anver44.

pride parade 1990s

Pride Parade. Photo by hypersapiens.

toronto 1990s

Queen Street, looking east. Photo by nothingtoseehere.

toronto 1990s

The Royal York. Photo by nothingtoseehere.

toronto 1990s

A now-outdated map of Metropolitan Toronto. Image from the Wikimedia Commons.

toronto 1990s

The now-closed Canary Restaurant, for which the Canary District is named. Photo by collations.

toronto 1990s

The results of the 1997 election, where Mel Lastman wins the megacity mayoralty.

toronto 1990sNear Yonge and Dundas. Photo via the Toronto Archives. skydomeThe SkyDome interior. Photo via the Toronto Archives. toronto 90sNear Yonge and Elm. Photo via the Toronto Archives. ​​​​​​

