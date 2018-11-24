This is what Toronto looked like in the 1910s

Toronto of the 1910s is remarkably well-documented in photographs.
Whether it be the soldiers heading off to war at old Union Station, the style of the signs and advertisements on downtown streets, or just how undeveloped the city was north of St. Clair, the photos below offer a portrait of Toronto that's fascinatingly removed from what the city is like today.
Here's a glimpse at what it all looked like in the 1910s.
1910
Arrival of immigrants at (old) Union Station
Old Union Station exterior
Toronto Street
Auditorium Theatre
King looking west from Yonge Street
South Parkdale Station
Church and Wellington streets
1911
St. Charles Hotel bartenders
Meyer's Hotel
Queen and Terauley streets
Queen Street Viaduct under construction
1912
Looking south from Richmond and Bay streets
Northeast corner of Yonge and Shuter streets
Pro hockey at Christie Pits
Public Library at Broadview and Gerrard street
Withrow Park from Logan Avenue
Yonge and Eglinton
1913
Bank of Montreal Building at Yonge and Queen streets
Toronto Armouries
Danforth looking east from Pape
Eaton's Delivery Wagons
1914
Carlton street looking east from Yonge Street
Soldiers leaving from Union Station
Men at the recruiting tents
Timothy Eaton Memorial Church on St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto Waterfront at York Street
1915
Bloor Viaduct Construction
Construction begins on New Union Station
The Queen's Hotel
1916
Victory Loan Parade
Bloor Street Viaduct construction
Bathurst Street Bridge
Mount Pleast Street near Merton Street
North Toronto CPR Station
1917
Queen Street looking West from River Street
Streetcar track work at Queen and Bond streets
Union Station construction
Gooderham Worts Distillery
1918
Car accident on Bloor Street near Walmer Road
Bloor Viaduct complete
Tobogganing in High Park
Flooded Don River
Merton Street
1919
299 Queen Street West
Allen's Theatre on the Danforth
Union Station Interior
Old City Hall
Photos by
The Toronto Archives and the Wikimedia Commons. Written by Derek Flack.