Toronto 1910s

This is what Toronto looked like in the 1910s

Toronto of the 1910s is remarkably well-documented in photographs.

Whether it be the soldiers heading off to war at old Union Station, the style of the signs and advertisements on downtown streets, or just how undeveloped the city was north of St. Clair, the photos below offer a portrait of Toronto that's fascinatingly removed from what the city is like today. 

Here's a glimpse at what it all looked like in the 1910s.

1910

Arrival of immigrants at (old) Union Station

Old Union Station exterior

Toronto Street

Auditorium Theatre

King looking west from Yonge Street

South Parkdale Station

Church and Wellington streets

1911

St. Charles Hotel bartenders

Meyer's Hotel

Queen and Terauley streets

Queen Street Viaduct under construction

1912

Looking south from Richmond and Bay streets

Northeast corner of Yonge and Shuter streets

Pro hockey at Christie Pits

Public Library at Broadview and Gerrard street

Withrow Park from Logan Avenue

Yonge and Eglinton

1913

Bank of Montreal Building at Yonge and Queen streets

Toronto Armouries

Danforth looking east from Pape

Eaton's Delivery Wagons

1914

Carlton street looking east from Yonge Street

Soldiers leaving from Union Station

Men at the recruiting tents

Timothy Eaton Memorial Church on St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto Waterfront at York Street

1915

Bloor Viaduct Construction

Construction begins on New Union Station

The Queen's Hotel

1916

Victory Loan Parade

Bloor Street Viaduct construction

Bathurst Street Bridge

Mount Pleast Street near Merton Street

North Toronto CPR Station

1917

Queen Street looking West from River Street

Streetcar track work at Queen and Bond streets

Union Station construction

Gooderham Worts Distillery

1918

Car accident on Bloor Street near Walmer Road

Bloor Viaduct complete

Tobogganing in High Park

Flooded Don River

Merton Street

1919

299 Queen Street West

Allen's Theatre on the Danforth

Union Station Interior

Old City Hall

Photos by

The Toronto Archives and the Wikimedia Commons. Written by Derek Flack. 

