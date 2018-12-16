This is what Toronto looked like in the 1950s

Although the decade does pre-date the rise of the Toronto's first modern skyscrapers (the TD Centre wasn't built until the late 1960s) and the building and population booms of the 1970s, the 50s will be forever remembered in Toronto as the decade when we finally got the subway.

As a result of this massive construction project, there's actually a wealth of photographs from the period available via the Toronto Archives.

While many of these feature subway building as their main subject matter, there's plenty else going on in the photos. One thing of note, everything looks so clean!

Here's how Toronto looked in the 1950s.

1950