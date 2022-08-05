Arts
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto bylaw billboard

People in Toronto can now see giant billboards with new bylaws that don't even exist

Arts
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Do Toronto's bylaws annoy you? Do you wish you could make your own bylaw? Well, you're in luck.

A new art project allows Toronto residents to come up with their own ridiculous bylaw and have it posted on a billboard somewhere in the city.

Presented by Future Perfect: New By-laws for Civics Spaces, the project recycles commonly used words found in already established bylaws to create quirky and silly new ones. Artist creds go to Mia + Eric and Action Hero.

Head to futureperfectbylaws.com to see a bunch of single words sourced from Toronto's park bylaws and drag them together to make a new one - basically a giant word scramble.

The possibilities are entirely endless.

I especially like "graphic dog advertising restriction at park" and "promotional animal picnic under suspension."

toronto fake bylaw billboards

You'll find the creative bylaws near The Bentway.

Once you create your bylaw and send it in through the website, artists will enlarge the words and put them together, displaying your creation on a billboard at The Bentway.

Part of the SummerWorksTO Peformance Festival, the project is like "accidental poetry," acting like alternative "playful instructions, permissions or manifestos."

To see what others are playing with, visit the FP_new_rules Twitter account, which posts every bylaw submitted.

You can even pop into the Bentway Studio to catch a glimpse of the artists rewriting the bylaws!

The performance piece is on display until Aug. 21.

Photos by

Future Perfect: New By-laws for Civic Spaces
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

People in Toronto can now see giant billboards with new bylaws that don't even exist

45-year-old Toronto mom unexpectedly gets into National Ballet School but there's a hitch

Legendary Toronto muralist RUNT sad to see iconic artwork painted over

Nuit Blanche is officially coming back to Toronto and it'll be the biggest year yet

The 10 most famous people from Toronto

You can now feel what it's like to step inside a huge Icelandic volcano in Toronto

You can catch free National Ballet performances in Toronto this summer

Toronto mural gets redesign after councillor says it closely portrays antisemitic trope