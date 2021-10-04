Indigo stores now have a Trending on TikTok section and people have thoughts
Indigo now has a book section called "TikTok Trending" in Toronto stores, where a number of books that are popular over the app, are hitting the shelves.
The sign in the section reads "discover top recommendations with #BookTok", which is a hashtag you can type into the app's discover section to check out what's popular to read.
Indigo told blogTO the book section was put in place due to a surge in demand for books from young people, fueld by the popularity of #BookTok.
"People often find their next great read through recommendations and we love how TikTok has opened up a new platform to share," said a spokesperson for Indigo.
Canadian author Fonda Lee, was one of the first to share her thoughts about the new book section:
The fact that "Trending on TikTok" is a bookstore display section just made me crumble into dust pic.twitter.com/FO248HoZKb— Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) October 2, 2021
Some people thought Lee was dissing the book section and had their own reactions to that:
I get that we hate things young people like but maybe encouraging people to read is good actually— The Red Prince 🔥 (@latenightjessie) October 2, 2021
One person called Lee "an old-fashioned elitist":
How is this any different than a “NYT Bestseller” display? My daughter started reading significantly more, and more broadly, as a result of TikTok, including many back list titles. There is nothing to crumble into dust here about except, perhaps, a sense of old-fashioned elitism?— Elle (@gleefulreader) October 3, 2021
Fonda tweeted again to clarify what she meant, saying she was pointing to her age, in the original tweet and not dissing #BookTok:
Amazing how many people are coming after me for supposedly hating on TikTok and the youth when actually I think it's cool, but dangnabbit! let me have my seniors moment here— Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) October 3, 2021
Other people had their own reactions to the book section, talking about how they've watched books rise to popularity on TikTok:
I work at an independent bookstore & was dismayed the first time a twenty-something co-worker told me about checking TikTok to see what's popular. Then, I realized we were selling a bunch of TikTok reviewed books to young readers. Selling more to young readers is always welcomed.— Paul Ledesma (@PaulLedesma) October 3, 2021
One person tweeted about how #BookTok could save reading as a hobby:
If it gets young people excited about reading, I'm all for it. Reading fiction is a great way to increase reading comprehension. I'm not even thirty and I know reading was already on the decline. Bring back books.— Laurus Renatus (@depre22ed) October 3, 2021
No matter what age you are, it seems that TikTok platforms have made their way into the retail world, even with books.
Gl Smith
Join the conversation Load comments