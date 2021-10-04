Indigo stores now have a Trending on TikTok section and people have thoughts

Indigo now has a book section called "TikTok Trending" in Toronto stores, where a number of books that are popular over the app, are hitting the shelves.

The sign in the section reads "discover top recommendations with #BookTok", which is a hashtag you can type into the app's discover section to check out what's popular to read.

Indigo told blogTO the book section was put in place due to a surge in demand for books from young people, fueld by the popularity of #BookTok.

"People often find their next great read through recommendations and we love how TikTok has opened up a new platform to share," said a spokesperson for Indigo.

Canadian author Fonda Lee, was one of the first to share her thoughts about the new book section:

The fact that "Trending on TikTok" is a bookstore display section just made me crumble into dust pic.twitter.com/FO248HoZKb — Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) October 2, 2021

Some people thought Lee was dissing the book section and had their own reactions to that:

I get that we hate things young people like but maybe encouraging people to read is good actually — The Red Prince 🔥 (@latenightjessie) October 2, 2021

One person called Lee "an old-fashioned elitist":

How is this any different than a “NYT Bestseller” display? My daughter started reading significantly more, and more broadly, as a result of TikTok, including many back list titles. There is nothing to crumble into dust here about except, perhaps, a sense of old-fashioned elitism? — Elle (@gleefulreader) October 3, 2021

Fonda tweeted again to clarify what she meant, saying she was pointing to her age, in the original tweet and not dissing #BookTok:

Amazing how many people are coming after me for supposedly hating on TikTok and the youth when actually I think it's cool, but dangnabbit! let me have my seniors moment here — Fonda Lee (@FondaJLee) October 3, 2021

Other people had their own reactions to the book section, talking about how they've watched books rise to popularity on TikTok:

I work at an independent bookstore & was dismayed the first time a twenty-something co-worker told me about checking TikTok to see what's popular. Then, I realized we were selling a bunch of TikTok reviewed books to young readers. Selling more to young readers is always welcomed. — Paul Ledesma (@PaulLedesma) October 3, 2021

One person tweeted about how #BookTok could save reading as a hobby:

If it gets young people excited about reading, I'm all for it. Reading fiction is a great way to increase reading comprehension. I'm not even thirty and I know reading was already on the decline. Bring back books. — Laurus Renatus (@depre22ed) October 3, 2021

No matter what age you are, it seems that TikTok platforms have made their way into the retail world, even with books.