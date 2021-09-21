Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
portals toronto

Toronto just got futuristic-looking portals

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ever wished you could walk through a portal to the future? On one Toronto street, you can feel like you're doing just that with a curious and colourful new interactive phenomenon that's popped up.

Portals is now live at College Park, a collaboration put on by the Downtown Yonge BIA, MRKTS 777, Anex Works and Canderel condos.

Five seven-sided rings with colourful decorations are mirrored on the inside and light up as you walk through them, creating a trippy time-travel feel.

That also means they're perfect backdrops for portraits day or nights. The installation is totally free to view and makes it easy to physically distance.

The rings feature decoration by five artists: Andre Kan, Erin McCluskey, Gosia Komorski, Alberto Cruz and Caylen Monroe, each with their own vibrant individual style.

The installation is on view from Sept. 20 to Oct. 20.

Lead photo by

Downtown Yonge BIA

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

There's a huge arts festival spanning galleries across Toronto this week

Toronto just got futuristic-looking portals

There's a huge Pablo Picasso exhibition opening in Toronto next month

Comedy legend Norm Macdonald has died and Canada is shocked

Toronto is getting a stunning new interactive light and sound show and it's totally free

A ghost bookstore has been secretly hiding in a Toronto cafe

This new Toronto show is performed inside a see-through bubble and it's totally free

Woman in Toronto steps in to help friend's struggling small business