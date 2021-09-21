Arts
Michelle Payot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
gallery weekend toronto

There's a huge arts festival spanning galleries across Toronto this week

Toronto is known for its lively arts scene in the city. From film festivals to art crawls, the city celebrates art in all of its forms.

Gallery Weekend Toronto is a huge four-day arts festival spanning through galleries all across the city.

These contemporary art galleries have been selected to open their doors to visitors to showcase exhibitions with special programming and extended hours.

The festival is made up of three routes, the Junction Triangle, Wallace Emmerson, and Lower Toronto, that will take you to numerous galleries around the city to discover new exhibits and artists.

gallery weekend toronto

The Gallery Weekend map for Wallace Emerson.

gallery weekend toronto

The Gallery Weekend map for the Junction Triangle.

gallery weekend toronto

The Gallery Weekend map for West Queen West, Parkdale and downtown Toronto.

Discover these Toronto neighbourhoods while exploring new art exhibits that just might inspire you to create some artwork of your own.

The event is free and there are no reservations required.

Gallery Weekend runs from Sept. 23 through Sept. 26.

Jean-Michael Seminaro

