This is when Mirvish theatres will reopen in Toronto

While seeing a live musical inside a theatre with countless other audience members may seem like an unrealistic dream in the era of COVID-19, an announcement from Mirvish this morning revealed that it will eventually be possible once again.

In a letter sent to subscribers Monday morning, David Mirvish said the news of two tested and successful vaccines is extremely promising, adding that "with other vaccines at the end of their trial periods, we will be in a very good position for our world to return to its pre-pandemic safety."

As a result, he said the company has officially settled on a starting date for the new main subscription season.

"We continue to work with the TELUS Health Medical Advisory Council, a team of Canadian medical experts who have been advising us in our efforts to prepare an informed, science-based, and compassionate pandemic response," said Mirvish in the letter.

"This team has told us that, given the recent vaccine news, they believe fall 2021 will be the right time to reopen theatres and restart performances. Therefore we are now planning to begin the new main subscription season, which you are already subscribed to, in September 2021."

The pause continues into the fall for @Mirvish here at home. Remaining hopeful and can’t wait for @greghawco to play that bodhran and for the glorious @comefromawayto company to enter the stage of the Royal Alex. Stay strong friends and can’t wait to come together. 💙💛 https://t.co/QzXzepyc1c — Michael Rubinoff (@mrubinoff) December 14, 2020

In the letter, Mirvish said they're also adding an additional show to the subscription season even though subscribers only paid for six.

"The extra show is our gift to you for your patience and understanding," he said.

While the lineup of shows has yet to be announced, Mirvish said the new season will consist of musicals, dramas and comedies, including some of the titles that have already been announced, some surprises and at least two blockbusters.

Mirvish theatres in Toronto initially shuttered back in March when the pandemic first hit, and a September 2021 reopening will mean the theatres stayed dark for a year and a half in total.

But according to Mirvish, a surprising 95 per cent of subscribers have held onto their subscription throughout the closure.

Mirvish also announced Monday that staff have created an online program that lists all the shows that have played in Mirvish theatres since their family first purchased, saved and restored the Royal Alexandra Theatre nearly 58 years ago.

"The first show after the restoration was Never Too Late in September 1963. I fondly remember that special night," said Mirvish.

"It was the beginning of my family's dedication to theatre in Toronto, a commitment that nothing will stop us from continuing."