31 book delivery options in Toronto

Book delivery in Toronto will send the latest reads straight to your door from some of the city's favourite bookstores. Nothing beats browsing the shelves of your favourite store, but these days, getting a novel into your hands from somewhere other than Amazon or Indigo is as simple as a mouse click away.

Here are bookstores doing delivery in Toronto.

Buy from the online store of this longtime book purveyor on Roncesvalles. They’re offering free delivery if you live anywhere from St. Clair down to Queen, between Bloor West Village and Bathurst.

This children’s bookstore on Jane delivers orders on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. It’s free if you live between Eglinton and Lakeshore, between Ossington and The East Mall.

Browse books by Canadian authors from this publishing house on Sterling Road, and if you order is more than $35, you’ll get it shipped to your house for free within five business days.

This pop-up bookshop sells a variety of rare reads on their online store, with an especially interesting collection of feminist lit. Use the code LOCAL at their checkout for free contactless delivery from Roncy to Broadview, and St. Clair down to Lakeshore.

TCAF may be cancelled, but this College Street comic store is delivering anywhere in the GTA for free on orders over $50. That also includes reads from their sister store Little Island. Just hit up their online store, or e-mail about any specific single issues.

You can get books delivered from Type’s Queen Street location, which runs books from Eglinton down to King Street, between Jane and Yonge. Call the store or e-mail them to place your order.

It’s a $5 flat delivery fee when you order from this Bloordale Village store. They’ll bring your books to you as long as you live south of St. Clair, between Keele and the DVP. You’ll have to pay over the phone, and be around to accept the delivery.

Humbertown Shopping Centre’s favourite indie bookstore is doing delivery twice a week, but only if you live within the M8 AND M9 postal areas. It’s free for orders $50 or more, otherwise there’s a $5 delivery charge.

This Leslieville shop has gone online, and is doing deliveries Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. If you live anywhere within the City of Toronto, it’s a flat fee of $3 to get your books.

Toronto’s foremost store for reads from the African and Caribbean diaspora is offering free shipping for orders within Canada. You can purchase online or phone in to make your order.

Get the latest release from your favourite author within 24 hours of ordering from this Harbord Village shop. You can even get it the same day, if you order by 11:45 a.m. The store delivers to anyone within downtown Toronto.

All four locations of this indie chain are delivering, meaning if you live within the delivery zones of their shops in Bloor West Village, at Yonge and St. Clair, the Danforth, or by the Beaches, you can order via phone or e-mail. It’s free for orders over $75, otherwise there’s a $5 fee.

When you can’t make it to the physical store of this Bay Street beauty, order online or over the phone instead. They ship via courier, Canpar Express, or Canada Post, if you live further away.

Mable’s on Mount Pleasant is offering their own delivery, but only if you live in the Davisville area. If you live further, they’ll send your book via courier. E-mail or call the store anytime between Monday and Saturday to place your order.

For the mystery lovers, this East York store is doing contactless delivery. They’ll walk it over themselves if you’re close enough, otherwise they’ll mail it to you. Just create an account through their website to checkout.

Readers within Ontario can get their books via Canada Post from this store specializing in sci-fi and fantasy. It’ll be a minimum charge of $12, and you can arrange (and pay for) a mailing date if necessary.

This Kingston Road purveyor of children’s books is accepting orders online or over the phone. If you live between Greenwood Avenue and Birchmount, south of the Danforth, deliveries of $25 or more are free. Anywhere else, it’s $10 extra.

It’s free Canadian shipping on all orders over $50 from this quintessential Toronto comic shop. They’re now offering e-mail orders for their free pull bin service, and for non-reserve customers too.

Little Italy’s second-hand book shop is doing free delivery if you live in the area. Make your orders online or over the phone. Their webstore only shows about 5 per cent of what they actually have in their inventory, so call if you have something specific in mind.

Out-of-print and antiquarian reads can be shipped anywhere in Canada from this Moss Park staple. Just send them a message and someone will reply within 12 hours to arrange your order for you.

Shop new and secondhand books from this store on Kingston Road. There’s no delivery option available on the website, but if you live close enough, you might be able to arrange a shipment (by foot or by bike, even) over Instagram DMs, phone, or e-mail.

This comic lover’s paradise has been delivering for ages. Head to their online shop to browse the CBS, CGC, and signature series. It’s $16 shipping costs, plus $3 per slabbed book, or $1 per raw book.

Dive into all the details of the Kennedy assissination or the ins-and-outs of scientology with your book of choice from this booth in the Toronto Designers Market. Pay online and get it shipped to your door.

This store on Pape Avenue accepts e-transfer payments, just e-mail them to manage the details to get your comic book order via mail or blind drop-off. Teleportation is also an option.

KFB’s Subscription Series gets you monthly titles of the latest contemporary poetry books. It’s $198 for 12 books delivered straight to your door throughout the year, and you can sign up anytime. You can also opt for an alternate title that’s similarly priced and get that shipped to you instead.

The Front Street outpost of this popular publishing house also has an online store. Your orders will be processed through Canada Post, just browse through their catalogue of new and classic reads.

Order some comics from either of this store’s locations and get them through Canada Post. Shipping starts at $12.99 for Canadian orders, and books typically arrive between two to three days, if the Post isn’t totally backed up.

When you can’t head to this shop by Casa Loma, order through e-mail or over the phone instead. They don’t have their online inventory set up yet, but can definitely process your book requests and work with you from there.

Sailors and house-locked book worms alike have long flocked to this Queens Quay store for their marine books and charts. Use their online shop to place an order; there’s a $15 shipping fee to get it delivered straight to your home.

Comics, art books, manga, and graphic novels are just a click away through a recently launched online store that gets you access to volumes of Cardcaptor and Beastars. Rates are based on weight, and orders are processed within two business days.

It’s psychology books galore at North America’s largest mental health bookstore on Harbord. They’re shipping for free across Canada, just order through their online store. They’re also delivering by foot or bike for those who live nearby.