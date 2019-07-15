Giant balls of love have just appeared on a Toronto street

If your commute involves the Mink Mile, then you've probably seen the giant white beach balls with "LOVE" written on them.

The installation was put up at 131 Bloor St. in Yorkville by a company called Big Love Ball, and it's described as "conceptual art with a function," according to their website.

The installation is accompanied by a pop-up shop selling everything from balls to buttons to greeting cards. Both will be in Toronto as part of the the WE ARE HERE TOUR until July 21.

"Beginning with large orbs with the emboldened word LOVE across their breadth arranged in molecular clusters, reaching 15 feet high and twenty feet in length, this public stunt of rolling out LOVE is traffic halting," said interior designer, art director, former retailer and creator Wendy Williams Watt.

She created Big Love Ball six years ago as a way to focus on moments and people instead of things and spaces.

Torontonians are loving the big expression of love, and they're posting it all over their Instagram feeds.

"The positive reaction I receive every day is more than I could have imagined. Over the past six years, I have had the immense privilege of sharing this with my friends and family," Watt said.

"And if that is not enough, I witness those I’ve never met sharing that same sentiment with their loved ones. I see every photo and read every comment attached to Big Love Ball and I am moved to tears often.”