Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Ontario Science Centre

The Ontario Science Centre is offering free admission on Canada Day

Arts
Mira Miller
Posted 58 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Still looking for things to do on this Canada Day long weekend? Well look no further, because the Ontario Science Centre is offering free admission on July 1. 

Well, kind of. Admission will be free for the first 500 visitors on Monday.

After that, all children age 12 or under will receive 50 per cent off admission in order to celebrate the centre's 50th birthday.

The Ontario Science Centre has more than 500 interactive experiences in eight exhibit halls. There are live daily science demonstrations and films in Ontario’s only IMAX® Dome theatre

The centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day. 

Lead photo by

Ontario Science Centre 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

The Ontario Science Centre is offering free admission on Canada Day

Toronto is getting a massive new arts festival later this year

The AGO just got a full-size basketball court

The Lion King musical opens in Toronto

This is what Toronto's sprawling new Funhouse looks like

Toronto just got a new museum dedicated to street art

Banners placed in a Toronto park in honour of missing and murdered indigenous women

Artscape Weston Common is Toronto's newest arts hub