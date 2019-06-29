The Ontario Science Centre is offering free admission on Canada Day

Still looking for things to do on this Canada Day long weekend? Well look no further, because the Ontario Science Centre is offering free admission on July 1.

Well, kind of. Admission will be free for the first 500 visitors on Monday.

After that, all children age 12 or under will receive 50 per cent off admission in order to celebrate the centre's 50th birthday.

The Ontario Science Centre has more than 500 interactive experiences in eight exhibit halls. There are live daily science demonstrations and films in Ontario’s only IMAX® Dome theatre.

The centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Canada Day.