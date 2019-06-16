Arts
The Lion King musical opens in Toronto

The Lion King is back in Toronto, taking up residence at the Princess of Wales Theatre on King St. for the summer.

This is the second time the musical, based on Disney's famous movie of the same name, has graced Toronto's stage. It had an initial four year run here starting way back in 2000.

Opening last Thursday on the same night the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championship, The Lion King features all the famous songs from Elton John and Tim Rice that made it such a hit all those years ago.

During the performance on Friday night, one of the scenes snuck-in a "Go Raptors" cheer and the entire audience went wild.

The Lion King runs until August 4.

