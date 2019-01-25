A Toronto drag queen is the first Canadian contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race

Canada is about to be represented as part of the biggest cultural phenomenon of our time: RuPaul's Drag Race.

Local Torontonian-turned-Nashville citizen Brooke Lynn Hytes, a drag performer, will be vying for the crown on the upcoming eleventh season of the Emmy-winning show.

Hytes is a member of the most prolific drag family in Toronto by the same name, headed by drag "mother" Farra N. Hyte. The family includes other well-known Toronto queens, such as Heaven Lee Hytes and Katherine Hytes Dior.

i'm already rooting for brooke lynn hytes for season 11 strictly because she's canadian — fiona stone (@fionapebble) January 24, 2019

RuPaul's Drag Race has become a hit phenomenon in recent years after amassing a cult following in its earliest seasons. Recently, the show has won multiple Emmys and other accolades.

a customer at my work: hi I’d like to purchase these products-

me: did you know toronto drag queen brooke lynn hytes is the first canadian queen to be cast on drag race???? do u stan?????? — maddie💝 (@yeeehawbarbie) January 25, 2019

Fans of the show are die-hards for their favourite queens, and many in Canada have been begging for some representation on the show.

Hytes is hoping to be that representation, already branding herself #queenofthenorth.

She'll be up against 14 other fierce competitors for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Snatching the crown will mean a year's supply of makeup, $100,000 cash, international stardom and global tours.

A premier date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced.