brooke lynn hytes

A Toronto drag queen is the first Canadian contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race

Canada is about to be represented as part of the biggest cultural phenomenon of our time: RuPaul's Drag Race

Local Torontonian-turned-Nashville citizen Brooke Lynn Hytes, a drag performer, will be vying for the crown on the upcoming eleventh season of the Emmy-winning show. 

Hytes is a member of the most prolific drag family in Toronto by the same name, headed by drag "mother" Farra N. Hyte. The family includes other well-known Toronto queens, such as Heaven Lee Hytes and Katherine Hytes Dior

RuPaul's Drag Race has become a hit phenomenon in recent years after amassing a cult following in its earliest seasons. Recently, the show has won multiple Emmys and other accolades. 

Fans of the show are die-hards for their favourite queens, and many in Canada have been begging for some representation on the show.

Hytes is hoping to be that representation, already branding herself #queenofthenorth.

She'll be up against 14 other fierce competitors for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar. Snatching the crown will mean a year's supply of makeup, $100,000 cash, international stardom and global tours.

A premier date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. 

Lead photo by

VH1

