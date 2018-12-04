Arts
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 36 minutes ago
Toronto Raccoons book

Someone made a Toronto version of Where's Waldo starring raccoons

From the same great minds behind a wall calendar filled entirely with pictures of Toronto raccoons, comes a new book that lets anyone search for our city's unofficial mascot (without the fear of getting hissed at in an alleyway).

Find Toronto Raccoons is a newly-published puzzle book that artfully hides tiny nightbois in some of Toronto's most iconic neighbourhoods for you to discover.

It's like a cuter, locally-focused version of Where's Waldo (or, as the British call him, "Wally").

Toronto raccoons book"We worked with this great illustrator to draw different Toronto neighbourhoods," says Ken Gruber, who launched TorontoRaccoons.ca with Berta Mascarenhas in 2017. "The Beaches, Little Italy, Chinatown, Kensington Market, etc."

toronto raccoons bookOther neighbourhoods and landmarks found in the book include the Toronto Islands...toronto raccoons bookLittle Italy...

Toronto raccoons bookThe Distillery District...

Toronto raccoons bookHigh Park...

toronto raccoons book...and you can even find raccoons around chichi Yorkville, both in the book and in real life.

Toronto raccoons bookThe hardcover book is currently available to purchase online and from a number of different retail stores in Toronto, including the Spacing Store, ROM boutique, AGO, Midoco, Outer Layer and the Drake General Store.

"Little did I ever think my first book would be an illustrated one about Raccoons," joked Gruber in an email. "At any event, our calendar has been accepted with open arms, so this seemed like a fun and natural extension of our line."

Lead photo by

Ken Gruber

