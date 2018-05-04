Toronto's newest public art has people dazed and confused

If it walks like a construction crane and it talks like a construction crane, it's probably not a construction crane—because those things don't walk or talk.

Neither does a new public art installation by Toronto artists Christian Giroux and Daniel Young, set to be unveiled this weekend at Vaughan Road and Bathurst Street.

That doesn't make it look any less like a crane; a colourful, overturned crane that some local residents worry will obstruct the view of drivers and cause traffic accidents.

#topoli Some very meta public art, at Bathurst & Vaughan (public art funding comes from development levies...!). Or Alsop does girders, redux. pic.twitter.com/80EtepZECj — John Lorinc (@JohnLorinc) May 4, 2018

Called "Three Points Where Two Lines Meet," the art piece was commissioned for the St. Clair West area in 2014. The unveiling was meant to take place in 2015, but got delayed until this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Ward 21 councillor Joe Mihevc is stoked for the completion of the piece, which will be lit up by LED lights to "animate and enhance" the intersection.

Tomorrow is the official opening of the art installation at the triangle at the Bathurst and Vaughan intersection! Join us at 10am at in front of Hillcrest Christian Church to celebrate! https://t.co/YHXsC0rLMT pic.twitter.com/XLF3Od8aZV — Joe Mihevc (@joemihevc) May 4, 2018

Some others who've seen it are less impressed.

"Ummmmm the 'public art' at Vaughan and Bathurst,'" wrote Toronto realtor Mark Savel on Twitter Wednesday. "Is this still under construction?"

"Love me some 'crane graveyard' style art," wrote another Torontonian on Twitter today. "(Sarcasm, it’s horrible!) Hope they paid handsomely for that monstrosity."

If you'd like to view the finished piece in person (or see if reports of public art NIMBYism have been exaggerated), you can do so on May 5 in front of Hillcrest Christian Church at 2 Vaughan Road.