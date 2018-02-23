Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
artist project toronto

30 artists to look for at the Toronto Artist Project

Arts
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Artist Project fills the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place with glitter, clay, balloons, wire, wood, wax, colour and pattern this weekend. The annual fair gives art lovers an opportunity to meet hundreds of the most fabulous artists working right here in Toronto and abroad and buy pieces directly from them. 

Check out this photo gallery of some of the artists to look for at the Toronto Artist Project.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Arts

30 artists to look for at the Toronto Artist Project

This might be the best play of the year in Toronto so far

These surreal installations just transformed Toronto's waterfront

Toronto just hosted a fashion show under the Gardiner Expressway

It now takes a song and movie to rent an apartment in Toronto

Toronto just got a sprawling new event space and gallery

Someone created Valentine's Day cards for TTC subway stations

Toronto condo might finally become a major arts hub