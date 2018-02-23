30 artists to look for at the Toronto Artist Project
The Artist Project fills the Better Living Centre at Exhibition Place with glitter, clay, balloons, wire, wood, wax, colour and pattern this weekend. The annual fair gives art lovers an opportunity to meet hundreds of the most fabulous artists working right here in Toronto and abroad and buy pieces directly from them.
Check out this photo gallery of some of the artists to look for at the Toronto Artist Project.
Hector Vasquez
