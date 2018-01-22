Massive dance party coming to Nathan Phillips Square

Calling all dancers with non-dancing day jobs — there's an enormous dance show coming to Nathan Phillips Square that you could be a part of.

Luminato is looking for non-professional performers to star in one of its marquee shows for 2018 and auditions start this week.

Le Grande Continental, an internationally acclaimed dance show by Montreal choreographer Sylvain Émard, made its debut in 2009 but has since been performed all over the globe, from New York and Boston to Mexico and Chile.

Participation in the project is free, but it won't necessarily be easy.

A total of 400 people are being cast for Toronto's 30-minute-long version of the show, all of whom will be required to attend rehearsals twice a week for 11 weeks.

The group will perform four times between June 22 and 24 in Nathan Phillips Square, where family, friends and anyone else in the city can come and watch for free.

Organizers are looking for people of "all ages, cultural backgrounds, and dance experience" to perform Émard's contemporary re-imagining of a traditional line dance.

There will be three rounds of auditions to find 400 dancers, the first of which begins this week at Ryerson University. More information is available here, should you be so inclined. Good luck!