Virtual Reality gaming centres in and around Toronto

Virtual reality in Toronto is booming. Replacing escape rooms as the perfect date activity for couples who have nothing left to talk about, the best VR spots have lots of choices, a cool vibe, and most importantly, the ability to escape the garbage fire of a world we live in, even if just for a little while.

Here's a round-up of virtual reality gaming centres in Toronto.

At $24 for a twelve minute game, this is the priciest option, but it’s also an incredible experience. The Void takes VR to the next level with vibrations, wind, temperature changes, and even smells that coordinate with the game you’re playing. The hyper-realistic game is everything they imagined the future would be like in the 1950s.

Located near Yonge and Dundas, LevelUp is an incredible deal at $19 per hour (if you’re a member, $29 per hour if not). LevelUp also has one of the biggest collections of games, with over 50 to choose from.

Richmond Hill’s only VR lounge, Virtual Sting is $24.99 an hour. They also offer a membership program where members pay $60 for one month (or $99 for three months) to get up to ten hours of VR per month which can mean paying as little as $3.33 an hour for VR.

This massive sports bar has a VR component in addition to their esports offerings. Near Yonge and St. Clair, Raiders’ VR starts at $40 for 50 minutes. This is the best choice if you’re looking to dip your toes into VR but still want to have some classic DotA around just in case.

This VR lounge in Thornhill charges $28.99 for 50 minutes, and boasts a state of the art custom carbon fiber wire management system, which eliminates the admittedly annoying wire dragging that you can get from wired headsets. This place is ideal for the VR connaisseurs that notice those kinds of details.

Despite being a chain (the business equivalent of having your boyfriend “write you a poem” he previously wrote for his past two girlfriends), the Mississauga location of this VR lounge is a great choice for VR in the GTA. It’s 25.99 per hour and has special events like as charity fundraisers for children’s hospitals.

This Queen West VR lounge is all about the cool, futuristic vibe with cool furniture and slick decor. At $50 per hour, it’s not cheap but as one of the few VR lounges with a liquor license, it’s worth it if you want a night of escaping reality both virtually and alcoholically.

Little Italy’s VR lounge starts at $29 per hour, and is priced based on the time of day. They also have a great selection of games which is sortable by genre on their website so you can come fully prepared.

This Yonge and Eglinton spot starts at $29.95 per hour and boasts top of the line hardware. They have a pretty good collection of games as well as a party room if you’re looking to celebrate a birthday or bachelor party or even just your newfound addiction to VR.

This Mississauga VR lounge has a decent selection of various types of games. Billing itself as Mississauga’s first VR lounge, Reboot Reality is $30 for 50 minutes, with $5 off if you check in to Facebook.

This space-themed spot in Mississauga has a wide variety of games at $35 for an hour of VR play.

Located in Kensington Market, this VR spot is $28.25 per hour. Also acting as an internet cafe, Toronto VR Games is best if you’re looking for a low-key, no-frills VR experience.

With centres in three other cities, The Scotiabank Theatre near John and Richmond is the first Canadian location of IMAX’s state-of-the-art VR experience. Games are priced at $12 and up for games that start at seven minutes in length, and already have massive followings in the other locations.