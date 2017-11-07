Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
IMAX VR Toronto

Toronto's first IMAX virtual reality arcade ready to open

Tech
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The most advanced VR entertainment experience on Earth is about to hit Toronto. Are you ready?

As reported earlier this year, Cineplex has been modifying the ground floor of its Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Toronto to hold what will soon be the first ever IMAX VR Centre in our country.

Only three of these innovative, state-of-the-art centres exist anywhere in the world right now – one in Los Angeles, one in New York, and one in Shanghai. 

This month, Toronto will have one too. 

"This isn't your friend's living room," reads the IMAX website. "With IMAX VR you're getting the most advanced VR headset and motion-tracking technology powered by blazing fast computers in a state-of-the-art facility purposely designed to let you suspend reality."

Toronto's IMAX VR experience will feature both single-player and head-to-head multiplayer competition.

The system's combination of premium technology, 360-degree sound, real-time haptic feedback and proprietary player "pods" will transport players into "interactive virtual worlds that are more realistic than anything imaginable," according to Cineplex.

A private event is scheduled to unveil the space to media and other interests late next week, after which the complex will be open to the public. There's no official launch date as of yet, but I'm told one is imminent. 

The IMAX VR centres in L.A. and New York are already massively popular, and it stands to reason that Toronto's will be too. Prepare to line up.

Lead photo by

IMAX VR

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

Toronto's first IMAX virtual reality arcade ready to open

Huge lineups in Toronto for the new iPhone X

Google just opened a free donut shop in Toronto

Google announces it will build Toronto's neighbourhood of the future

Virgin now on board for hyperloop between Toronto and Montreal

People with Apple's new iOS won't stop calling 911 in Toronto

Toronto startup lets you easily buy stuff not available in Canada

A map of bitcoin ATM machines in Toronto