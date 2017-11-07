Toronto's first IMAX virtual reality arcade ready to open

The most advanced VR entertainment experience on Earth is about to hit Toronto. Are you ready?

As reported earlier this year, Cineplex has been modifying the ground floor of its Scotiabank Theatre in downtown Toronto to hold what will soon be the first ever IMAX VR Centre in our country.

Only three of these innovative, state-of-the-art centres exist anywhere in the world right now – one in Los Angeles, one in New York, and one in Shanghai.

This month, Toronto will have one too.

The clock is ticking. Play #DeadwoodMansion by GloStation only at IMAX VR. Tickets: https://t.co/uVD6GPfZa3 pic.twitter.com/59G6om3Ep0 — IMAX VR (@imax_vr) November 7, 2017

"This isn't your friend's living room," reads the IMAX website. "With IMAX VR you're getting the most advanced VR headset and motion-tracking technology powered by blazing fast computers in a state-of-the-art facility purposely designed to let you suspend reality."

Toronto's IMAX VR experience will feature both single-player and head-to-head multiplayer competition.

The system's combination of premium technology, 360-degree sound, real-time haptic feedback and proprietary player "pods" will transport players into "interactive virtual worlds that are more realistic than anything imaginable," according to Cineplex.

A private event is scheduled to unveil the space to media and other interests late next week, after which the complex will be open to the public. There's no official launch date as of yet, but I'm told one is imminent.

The IMAX VR centres in L.A. and New York are already massively popular, and it stands to reason that Toronto's will be too. Prepare to line up.