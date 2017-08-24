Toronto is getting a new IMAX theatre

Fans of the IMAX movie experience in Toronto have reason to be excited today with the announcement that Cineplex will open a new auditorium in the city this fall. Scheduled to debut in November, the new IMAX theatre will be located at Cineplex's Eglinton Town Centre Cinemas.

It's fitting that Toronto would receive another IMAX screen, given that we're the birthplace of these theatres with the opening of the Cinesphere at Ontario Place way back in 1971.

While the brand has risen to prominence across the globe, Toronto only has a handful of cinemas that offer the experience. And while the new auditorium will be digital IMAX rather than 15/70 mm, it's still an upgrade over a conventional theatre experience.

In addition to the new auditorium, Toronto will also play host to Canada’s first IMAX VR Centre at the Scotiabank Theatre. The existing box office on the ground level will be moved upstairs to accommodate this new gaming hub, which will feature individual pods heightened player mobility.

The VR Centre is also slated to open sometime this fall.