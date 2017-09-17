Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bitcoin atm toronto

A map of bitcoin ATM machines in Toronto

Tech
Lisa Power
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Bitcoin ATM machines in Toronto have sprung up all over the place, further evidence that Toronto is becoming a starring player in the world-wide tech game.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that functions like regular currency. For a long time it has been used online for payment and trading. It's slowing begun to gain mainstream popularity with Toronto readily embracing the new form of currency.

Bitcoin ATMs have been spotted across the city, allowing people to buy and sell them using the machines. Here's where you can find them.

Lead photo by

blogTO

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

A map of bitcoin ATM machines in Toronto

A Toronto-Montreal hyperloop could become reality

Toronto tech sector booming but spelling is a problem

Win a $500 gift card to Best Buy

Win a back-to-school prize pack from Best Buy

Toronto could be home to Amazon's new headquarters

Internet providers in Toronto beyond Rogers and Bell

See inside the offices of Toronto's hottest startups