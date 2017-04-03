Samsung opening huge new store in Toronto

The intersection at Yonge and Dundas has said hello to lots of new tenants over the past few years. But it'll soon welcome another one when the huge Samsung Experience Store moves into the Eaton Centre.

At 21,000 square feet, this will be Samsung's biggest store in Canada to date.

It seems fitting Samsung is calling this retail outlet an Experience Store considering it'll feature a fully functioning kitchen with on-site cooking demonstrations.

Of course, it'll also stock Samsung's full range of smartphones, tablets, televisions and VR Gear.

The Toronto-based firm Quadrangle Architects is designing the store, which is set to debut this summer. It'll have an entrance facing Yonge Street as well as one that opens right into the mall.