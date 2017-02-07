Two Toronto parks will soon offer free internet

Tech
If you're out and about and desperately need Wi-Fi, you probably duck into a local coffee shop to get online. 

But soon, those wandering around Queen West will be able to connect for free thanks to two new internet-enabled parkettes slated to open this fall.

As Metro News reports, the parkettes will be located at Queen and Denison and Queen and Ryerson, between Spadina and Bathurst streets.

Both will be less than 1,000 square feet, and along with free Wi-Fi, they'll feature trees and seating.

This initiative, according to Metro, is just one part of a larger, BIA-led streetscape project that's aiming to transform the section of Queen Street West between Soho Avenue and Bathurst Street. 

The project is slated to cost around $2.6 million, and the Queen Street West BIA will chip in $450,000 with the city on the hook for the remainder. 

