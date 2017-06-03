How to rent an apartment in Toronto

Renting an apartment in Toronto is no easy task these days. Rent is expensive and the competition for decent, well-priced units is fierce, but there are a few tips and tricks that will help you in your quest for a rental unit that meets your needs.

Here's how you can find your own unicorn space to call home.

Pick an Area

Some of the most expensive listings in Toronto are right by the subway. However, if you're willing to live a little bit away from Line 1, you can still find a well-priced place in an underrated part of the city. Do your research before sticking a pin in a super popular (read: expensive) part of town or getting your heart set on a shiny new condo.

Map out your listings

Thanks to our crazy real estate market, we now have plenty of apartment listing websites like Padmapper, View It and RentSeeker. Check these sites often because you never know when something good will hit the market.

Don’t be afraid of alternative sites

Take caution when using Kijiji and Craigslist, but if you're careful, you might find some gems here. Bunz Home Zone is also a great resource, especially if you're looking for a short term rental or a sublet.

Use a Realtor

You probably won't need a realtor if you're renting an apartment, but it doesn't hurt to check in with an expert, who might also be able to show you some condo listings that are still within your budget.

Do your research

Before you go out on viewings, research the buildings you're going to be visiting. Have they been on the Bed Bug Registry? Have they been in the media for all the wrong reasons? Be informed before you get out there.

Come prepared

If you're going out to look at apartments, come ready with cheques, employment letters, your credit score and references (make sure your references know to expect a call). The market is fierce right now and if you're not prepared to make quick decisions, someone else will be.