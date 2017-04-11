The top 10 apartment rental websites in Toronto

Apartment rental in Toronto is a lot easier when you know where to look. Finding a decent website is a good first step. While Craigslist and Kijiji should be on every renter's list, there are other options too.

Here are my picks for the top apartment rental websites in Toronto.

Enabling the savvy apartment-seeker to search by rental company, neighbourhood, price, and preferred type of residence makes View It an easy online option. Most listings come with photos, and the site allows you to save queries and receive email notifications.

The intuitive map-based design really helps when your apartment search is neighbourhood-driven. Like View It, Padmapper allows you to filter by number of rooms, price, and type of accommodation. Listings are pulled from other sites like Craigslist and Kijiji.

Filter searches by price range, property type, bedrooms, bathrooms, furnished and even pet friendliness. From their you can browse hundreds of units in either a list or map format.

While not necessarily a renter website per se, this Facebook group is an excellent place to find apartments. Request to enter the group and prepare to be bombarded with posts of different units available. Once you spot one you like DM the poster.

Not only does the website show you the average rent for different types of units in Toronto it also highlights three property details of each unit as you search. Once you select one you like browse through photos, floor plans and other details.

For those looking to a rent a condo this website can help you narrow down your hunt by allowing you to draw your desired area and searching for a unit within its location. The website is free to browse as long as you sign up.

What sets this website apart from the others is that you can find apartments by using a variety of different filters. Search apartments by commute time, walk score, distance from public transit and desired neighbourhoods.

Search through hundreds of Toronto condo listings available through this website. Narrow down your search by selecting your budget, size and availability date.

Browse different units around the city through either their list view or map view. You can save units you like and read through their tenant tips which is great for first time renters.

If you're condo hunting with a realtor chances are they've guided you to this website. Find your dream home by narrowing down your search with preferences of budget, bedrooms, bathrooms and number of days on the market.