Toronto FC hosting outdoor viewing party for the MLS Cup

Tickets are totally sold out for the MLS Cup this Saturday at BMO Field but Toronto fans can still get in on the action. That's because TFC is hosting a huge viewing party in Liberty Village where fans can gather to watch the game.

The viewing party, Red Christmas, will feature a 20-foot screen, heated lamps and free hot chocolate and coffee courtesy of Tim Hortons. Fans will also receive a free Budweiser x TFC sweater while supplies last.

Unfortunately the viewing party isn't free. Entry will set you back $10 with proceeds going toward the MLSE Foundation aimed at helping to improve the lives of children through sport.

The viewing party goes down at East Liberty Street and Atlantic Avenue in Liberty Village from 2 p.m. until the TFC win. Tickets are available in advance.