Cobourg Christmas magic

This town near Toronto is going to become a winter wonderland

It's that time of year, my friends, when the sun becomes shy and our cities turn into a gloomy grey mess of frowns and despair.

November is the worst, but don't fret – it can also the best. An explosion of beautiful, twinkling lights will soon transform spaces all over Toronto and beyond into colourful Christmas photo-ops.

And what better way to kick off the season of lights than with a whopping 100,000 of them in a waterfront park?

Cobourg's Christmas Magic will once again light up the shores of Lake Ontario this November, turning the town's waterfront and Rotary Park into a fantastic spectacle of holiday cheer. 

It's about a 90 minute drive from downtown Toronto, but a perfect distance for decompressing with some Christmas tunes in the car on a cold November night.

This year's lighting ceremony is scheduled to take place November 24 from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., but the lights will be up for everyone's enjoyment between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. every night until January 5, 2018.

Cobourg Tourism

