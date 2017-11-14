Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Toronto can't believe Italy won't be playing in World Cup

Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
For the first time in decades, the Italian team will not be playing in the World Cup.

Fans gathered at Cafe Diplomatico in Little Italy yesterday and watched as the team tied Sweden, disqualifying them from next year's games.

The Azzurri have always been a huge source of pride for Toronto's Italian community and the loss left manywondering what the summer's main event will look like.

Many restaurants and bars in Little Italy and Corso Italia generate lots of business during the World Cup and summer months as patrons gather to root for or against various teams. 

Whether the Italian fans will work through this existential crisis in time to get behind the Portuguese team is yet to be seen (and highly unlikely!), but it will certainly be a different kind of summer.

