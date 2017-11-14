Toronto can't believe Italy won't be playing in World Cup

For the first time in decades, the Italian team will not be playing in the World Cup.

Fans gathered at Cafe Diplomatico in Little Italy yesterday and watched as the team tied Sweden, disqualifying them from next year's games.

Some nervous Italian soccer fans watching the #WorldCup2018 qualifying game at @cafedipTO. Italy is disqualified if they don’t win today. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/Os99zSQcLg — Tony Fera (@tonyfera1) November 13, 2017

The Azzurri have always been a huge source of pride for Toronto's Italian community and the loss left manywondering what the summer's main event will look like.

WTF ITALY IS NOT IN THE FIFA WORLD CUP 😡😡 LIKE THE IMPACT ITS GOING TO HAVE IN TORONTO ITSELF I JUST CANT 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/fUL44SRcIY — CAT (@Cat97_1997) November 13, 2017

Many restaurants and bars in Little Italy and Corso Italia generate lots of business during the World Cup and summer months as patrons gather to root for or against various teams.

Italy not going into the World Cup feels so weird. Toronto will be a little quieter this summer... #WorldCup #Russia2018 — jo (@joee_martins) November 14, 2017

Whether the Italian fans will work through this existential crisis in time to get behind the Portuguese team is yet to be seen (and highly unlikely!), but it will certainly be a different kind of summer.