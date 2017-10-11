Sports & Play
Lisa Power
Posted 7 hours ago
kakabeka falls

This epic waterfall is a once-in-a-lifetime Ontario roadtrip

We all know about Niagara Falls, but it's not the only waterfall worth visiting in this province. Ontario's second highest waterfall is an entirely different experience, one that's far more secluded where you can focus on the powerful beauty in front of you.

The underrated Kakabeka Falls are a sublime sight to behold. Located in Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park in Northern Ontario, the falls drop 40 metres off a giant cliff and flow into the Kakabeka River, an ancient gorge that contains fossils that are 1.6 million years old.

The site offers year-round viewing of the gorge via a wrap-around platform, which provides a spectacular view of the foliage and surrounding area. As you peer out at the waterfall, it's worth considering the Legend of the Green Mantle, who is rumoured to appear in the mist.

In addition to the waterfall, Kakabeka is home to some of the finest hiking trails in the province, some of which feature elevated boardwalks with stunning vistas of the gorge and the rugged northern landscape. 

It's obviously a long distance to drive from Toronto, but the park is available for overnight camping from May to early October, after which the weather is typically unfriendly to outdoor accommodation. 

Everyone makes the trip to Niagara Falls, but far fewer people can boast about taking in the majestic site that is Kakabeka Falls. Without a wax museum in sight, you can really soak up the incredible scene.

