The world's longest hiking trail now runs right through Toronto

Toronto quietly became a part of something very big recently when the Trans Canada Trail, or the The Great Trail, was officially completed late last month.

Along with spanning the entire country, this mega-trail runs right through the heart of Toronto via the Waterfront Trail, the Don Valley, and the Rouge (to name only a few highlights).

The trail has been 25 years in the making, and stretches coast to coast, connecting each province and territory through 24,000 kilometres of trails (plus some road sections), which gives it the distinction of being the longest in the world.

It moves through a variety of interconnected hiking networks that explore Canada's different climates, cultures, communities, and diverse terrain along the way.

The Great Trail has brought in adventurers from around the globe to explore the vast and stunning landscape that includes the majestic landscape of this province and Toronto's unmatched ravine system

