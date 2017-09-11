Ultra luxe glamping destination opens just east of Toronto

Yes, nature is wonderful and lovely, but forest getaways are often defined by swarms of mosquitos and uncomfortable sleeping bags. For those who like their nature retreats complete with high thread count sheets, this new glamping destination near Toronto should come as good news.

The Whispering Springs Wilderness Retreat is equipped with luxury amenities like a saltwater pool, guest lounge and bar, and king-size beds in log-framed safari tents. You won't be "roughing it" here, but you will be in the midst of picturesque scenery and clean forest air.

Glamor camping or "glamping," has become a popular trend for vacationers looking to escape the city without the hassles of traditional camping. Located just outside of Cobourg, this new spot is one of the closest sites of its kind to Toronto.

Along with the luxe offerings, the retreat features traditional wilderness activities like hiking and forest walks, fishing, lawn games, paddle boating, and communal fire pits that are lit each night.

Stargazing on rustic-chic furniture from the porch of your safari tent won't come cheap, though. Prices start at $295 a night (based on double occupancy). But, hey, it sure beats sleeping on the ground.