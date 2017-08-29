You can now explore this incredible glowing tunnel in Ontario

There's something profoundly alluring about an abandoned tunnel. Upon entering, we can't but help but wonder about its original purpose and the history that's contained in its reinforced walls. Problem is, there are very few such places that are safe to explore.

Fortunately, Ontario is now home to one of the most remarkable tunnel destinations in North America. The Brockville Railway Tunnel, originally built between 1854 and 1860, was the first of its kind in Canada. It actually pre-dates the country's more celebrated western tunnels laid out for the Canadian Pacific Railway.

After decades of neglect and deterioration, it has now been almost miraculously restored as pedestrian passageway that's sure to prove a major tourist draw for the small town east of Kingston on the St. Lawrence River.

Renovation efforts commenced in August 2016, and the first stage of the tunnel officially opened on August 12, 2017. It's been a local hot spot since.

The 525 metre passageway now features a stunning LED light show that changes colours as people travel underneath downtown Brockville. The stunning rock walls are immediately reminiscent of the Stockholm subway system.

While the tunnel has a certain degree of polish thanks to the renovations, the groundwater that occasionally collects at the bottom offers amazing reflective photo opportunities. This is Instagram heaven.

The restored tunnel is only phase one of Brockville's long term vision to create a Railway Park at the site. Future phases involve the redevelopment of the former railway Gorge property north of the tunnel and the railway lands to the west.

Those projects will surely enhance the site, but there's no need to wait to check it out. The tunnel is definitely the centrepiece, and it already looks spectacular.