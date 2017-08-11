Sports & Play
Derek Flack
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
pukaskwa national park

This secluded trail is the ultimate Ontario hiking adventure

Sports & Play
Derek Flack
Posted 50 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

You can find some pretty amazing hikes within a couple hours of Toronto, but if you want to go on the ultimate Ontario adventure, the shores of Lake Superior come calling. 

The word epic gets thrown around too often these days (I'm guilty too), but that really is the word that comes to mind when considering the landscape at Pukaskwa National Park.

white river suspension bridge

The highlight of the trail is crossing the suspension bridge beside  Chigamiwinigum Falls. Photo by Parks Canada.

This place is a feast for the senses, complete with cliffs, waterfalls, rapids, stunning lake views, a wetland boardwalk, and even a 75 foot suspension bridge. All of these sights can been seen along the White River Suspension Bridge Trail.

It's a challenging 18 kilometres trail that shows off many of the highlights of our rugged northern landscape in a day-long hike. Basically, it's like taking all of the best features of hikes closer to Toronto and putting them in one place.

A post shared by Olivia Wilkes (@__olive__) on

Add to this the presence of wildlife, like moose, beavers, and (alas) bears, and you have the recipe for a nature experience you'll remember for a lifetime. It's an investment to drive all the way up to Heron Bay, but it's worth it for the dazzling topography that you just won't see closer to the city. 

A post shared by K. Hogan (@kristalhogan_01) on

The White Rover Suspension Bridge Trail is actually only a portion of the larger Coastal Trail, so the truly adventurous can plan multi-day explorations along the Superior coast that penetrate deeper into the wild backcountry. 

A post shared by Kayla 🌲 (@rain.dog) on

The trail is open from mid-May until October, but the peak time to explore is July through September. Entrance to the park is free in 2017. Remember to bring a camera to document your adventure!

Lead photo by

Parks Canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

This secluded trail is the ultimate Ontario hiking adventure

26 amazing beaches to visit in and around Toronto

Blue Jays put player nicknames on team uniforms

This secret forest boardwalk is just two hours from Toronto

10 fun things to do on the Toronto Islands this summer

10 ways to cool down in Toronto this summer

10 wacky and random skills you can learn in Toronto

The top 5 beaches in Toronto