Toronto is getting a Doctor Who escape game

The latest escape game to make its way to Toronto might not scare you like the one at Black Creek Pioneer Village, but it should take you on a journey through time and space.

That's because Fan Expo will debut a Doctor Who-themed escape game over the Labour Day long weekend. The game will pop-up at the annual event, and it'll aim to raise money for SickKids.

Along with this escape game, Fan Expo announced additional details about its programming today, including screenings of the Rocky Horry Picture Show with members of the original cast (hello, Tim Curry!) in attendance.

Tickets to Fan Expo, which runs from August 31 until September 3, are on sale now.