Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
doctor who toronto

Toronto is getting a Doctor Who escape game

Sports & Play
Staff
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The latest escape game to make its way to Toronto might not scare you like the one at Black Creek Pioneer Village, but it should take you on a journey through time and space.

That's because Fan Expo will debut a Doctor Who-themed escape game over the Labour Day long weekend. The game will pop-up at the annual event, and it'll aim to raise money for SickKids.

Along with this escape game, Fan Expo announced additional details about its programming today, including screenings of the Rocky Horry Picture Show with members of the original cast (hello, Tim Curry!) in attendance. 

Tickets to Fan Expo, which runs from August 31 until September 3, are on sale now. 

Lead photo by

BBC

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto is getting a Doctor Who escape game

10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

A four-storey stacked go kart track is coming to Niagara Falls

This unreal floating water park is just one hour from Toronto

The 15 biggest patios in Toronto

This secluded trail is the ultimate Ontario hiking adventure

26 amazing beaches to visit in and around Toronto

Blue Jays put player nicknames on team uniforms