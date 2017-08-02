Bike Share in Toronto is about to get a lot better

If you're looking to cycle around the city, but don't own a bike, it'll soon be easier to get around Toronto on two wheels, considering Bike Share Toronto about to expand in major way.

Bike Share Toronto will get 70 new stations and 700 new bikes this month. This will bring bikes to more parts of the city, especially to areas outside the downtown core.

According to a news release, the Government of Canada and the City of Toronto are both giving $1.25 million towards 50 new stations. The city's putting forward an addition $1.5 million for the additional 20 stations.

All of the new bikes should be road-ready sometime this month. New stations will start launching on August 8, and the expansion is expected to be complete by the end of the month.