This unreal floating water park is just one hour from Toronto

Toronto hasn't been blessed with the most ideal summer weather, but August is typically the best month of the year to spend in all the pristine lakes around the city, which have had plenty of time to warm up by this stage of the season.

There might not be a more fun way to spend some time out on the water than this new floating water park in Barrie. Located near Centennial Beach, the 13,000 square foot fun pad can accommodate about 100 people at any given time.

A post shared by Barrie Splash ON Water Park (@barriesplashon) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

You can use the Splash On Water Park as a giant water-based obstacle course or as a place to chill in the middle the harbour on a scorching hot day, where the relief of the lake is just a few feet away.

There's actually a few of these floating water parks on the west coast run by Okanagan Wibit (who are also behind the Barrie location), but this new addition is the closest attraction of its kind to Toronto.

Splash On Water Park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pricing packages include evening passes ($15), day passes ($25), and multi-day passes ($75-$99).