Someone just made a massive Toronto Maple Leafs corn maze

Excitement is building for the upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs season, the team's 100th in the NHL. The newly acquired Patrick Marleau is already in town ahead of training camp, and there's already plenty of buzz about how good Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner might be in their second seasons.

Nowhere, however, is there more eager anticipation for the Leafs' centennial right now than in Florenceville-Bristol, New Brunswick. That's because the Hunter Brothers Farm has created an absolutely gigantic tribute to the team in the form of a corn maze.

You'll probably recall some of the farm's previous efforts, like the corn maze devoted to the Jose Bautista bat flip. Each year, the farm turns one of its six acre corn fields into a dramatic display that can only fully be appreciated from the air (and on social media feeds).

Along with Bautista, past iterations have featured Terry Fox, the Beattles, and (gasp!) the Montreal Canadiens. Needless to say, we like the Leafs version better than that last one.

If you happen to be out in New Brunswick, the maze is open to the public from September 9th to October 29th, 2017.