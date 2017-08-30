Sports & Play
CRUNCH gym just opened its first Toronto location

Remember Hard Candy? That gym that made a big slash when it arrived in Toronto because Madonna had a hand in it? Well it's long gone, and — after a stint as World Gym College Park — CRUNCH has arrived to take its place.

CRUNCH gyms have a loyal following at their mostly US locations, but have been slowly creeping into Canada. At $49.99/month plus initiation, it's preparing for a showdown with big names like Goodlife and Planet Fitness.

It remains to be seen if CRUNCH will add to its portfolio of Toronto gyms beyond its first Toronto spot at College Park, but if it does, the battle for big name Toronto gym options could be heating up. 

Crunch Fitness

