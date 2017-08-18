Blue Jay soaks reporter with errant Gatorade bucket toss

Here's a blooper that you can bet will make the year-end highlight reels even though it has nothing to do with an actual sports play.

Sportsnet reporter Hazel Mae was in the midst of interviewing Justin Smoak when pitcher Ryan Tepera completely doused her with an entire bucket of Gatorade following yesterday's big win for the club.

The target, of course, was Smoak, but he got off mostly unscathed while Mae took the brunt of the icy orange drink head-on. It's almost uncanny just how much of the stuff hits her.

Tepera's got location issues 😢👎 https://t.co/UYZ5YH6Nyx — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 17, 2017

Needless to say, it's not an auspicious sign for a pitcher to miss so profoundly, something which Mae made light of on Twitter after the incident. At least everyone kept their humour about the botched celebration.

I may have learned the finer points of pitching over my career, Powerade showers? Not so much. @thehazelmae: the dry cleaning bill is on me! — Ryan Tepera (@RTepera) August 18, 2017

Now let's hope it's not an omen for the rest of the Jays season.