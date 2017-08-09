Blue Jays put player nicknames on team uniforms

The Toronto Blue Jays' uniforms are going to look a little bit different later this month. Along with being brighter, and featuring a different MLB logo, the Jays' jerseys will feature player nicknames.

It's all part of MLB's Players Weekend, which runs from August 25 to 27.

According to MLB, players will get show off their personalities by wearing "uniquely" coloured pieces of equipment and apparel, such as socks and hats.

We're excited to officially release our nicknames for #PlayersWeekend on August 25-27!



Check them all out: https://t.co/ohguGzvKuy pic.twitter.com/wlLrbB5dyy — Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2017

As the team notes, you can expect to see nicknames like "Bringer of Rain" (Josh Donaldson), "Joey Bats" (Jose Bautista), "Stro-show" (Marcus Stroman) and "Estradabien" (Marco Estrada) on field uniforms in less than three weeks.