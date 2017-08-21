Toronto artist redraws every NBA team logo as the Raptors

What if every single team in the NBA had the same mascot? And what if that mascot was the league's best mascot, the Toronto raptor?

Wonder no more, Raps fans – Graphic Designer John Mong has graciously answered the question that nobody thought to ask with his vector design series "RAPTORS VS NBA."

Mong, who is based in Toronto, redesigned the primary logos for all 30 of the NBA's current teams, and the NBA itself, about one year ago.

It wasn't until this weekend, however, that his logo series blew up online after surfacing on Reddit.

"Raptors for every team" reads a post linking to Mong's work on the highly active NBA subreddit. It's now been upvoted more than 26,000 times in just two days.