Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors logo

Toronto artist redraws every NBA team logo as the Raptors

Sports & Play
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 36 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

What if every single team in the NBA had the same mascot? And what if that mascot was the league's best mascot, the Toronto raptor?

Wonder no more, Raps fans – Graphic Designer John Mong has graciously answered the question that nobody thought to ask with his vector design series "RAPTORS VS NBA."

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mong, who is based in Toronto, redesigned the primary logos for all 30 of the NBA's current teams, and the NBA itself, about one year ago.

It wasn't until this weekend, however, that his logo series blew up online after surfacing on Reddit.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Charlotte Hornets.

"Raptors for every team" reads a post linking to Mong's work on the highly active NBA subreddit. It's now been upvoted more than 26,000 times in just two days.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Orlando Magic.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the  Washington Wizards.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the  Portland Trailblazers.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Miami Heat.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Sacramento Kings.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Indiana Pacers.

toronto raptors logo

The Toronto Raptors version of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

toronto raptors logo

The Raptors version of the NBA logo.

Lead photo by

John Mong. The Raptors version of the Boston Celtics.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Sports & Play

Toronto artist redraws every NBA team logo as the Raptors

10 incredible hiking trails in and around Toronto

What the CNE looked like in the 1970s

Blue Jay soaks reporter with errant Gatorade bucket toss

The top 10 things to do at the 2017 CNE in Toronto

Toronto is getting a Doctor Who escape game

10 things to do in Toronto before the summer is over

A four-storey stacked go kart track is coming to Niagara Falls