This wilderness pod resort is two hours from Toronto

Glamping might be en vogue right now, but for those of us who don't require all out pampering when we venture into nature, wilderness pods are the perfect balance between comfort and the rustic experience of camping.

There have always been ranger-style cabins to rent for those who like the idea of camping but who can't stand tents, but these pods are a more modern version of these roofed accommodations that boast a cleaner domed design.

You don't have to travel too far from Toronto to get in on this nouveaux camping experience. Long Point Eco-Adventures in Norfolk County offers a variety of alternatives to tents, including camping pods, wilderness pods, and more luxury glamping options like wilderness suites.

Camping pods are the most rustic. They don't offer a whole lot beyond a bed and roof. Washrooms and showers are communal, and there's no electricity. These are the most similar to the backwoods ranger cabin — just with more style.

For my money, it's the wilderness pods that offer the best balance between comfort and adventure. These feature queen beds, electrical outlets, private toilets, and hot water. They're also a bit bigger than the camping pods, but you'll still have to use communal shower facilities.

As intriguing as these accommodations are, many people head to this unique resort for the array of adventure activities on offer. One of the major highlights is the roughly 50 kilometres of single track mountain bike trails on site, but that's really only the beginning.

There's also a zipline, observatory, axe-throwing range, and kayak tours along with a few other off-site options. It's a veritable playground for adventure sports enthusiasts.

That's why the extra comfort of the accommodations make so much sense: who wants to rest a tired body on the ground in a stuffy tent?

Prices range for $89 a night for camping pods in the low season to $279 a night for wilderness pods in the high season.