Sports & Play
Derek Flack
Posted 27 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
mount nemo

This sublime hiking trail is only 45 minutes from Toronto

Contrary to what some might think, you don't have to travel too far from Toronto for a memorable hiking experience. Thanks to the Niagara Escarpment, there's actually a host of amazing trails virtually in our backyard. Of these, one of the most underrated is Mount Nemo.

Nestled between Milton and Burlington, this conservation area offers two hiking trails that offer absolutely stunning views of the countryside and the rugged landscape of the escarpment. From the Brock Harris Lookout, you can see Toronto's skyline on a clear day.

These aren't the type of epic trails that only expert hikers should traverse. On the contrary, the north and south loops are each roughly 2.5 kilometres and mostly easy-going as far as terrain is concerned.

Still, with a combined five kilometres to explore, you can make a day of a trip here. If you're feeling particularly ambitious, you can use Mount Nemo as a springboard to continue onto the Bruce Trail, which overlaps here but also has nearby entry points for longer explorations. 

mount nemo

The view from the Mount Nemo lookout towards Toronto. Photo by Alex Meoko.

In addition to the hiking trails, Mount Nemo also offers a small cave system and an abandoned quarry to explore. This isn't a huge park, but it's the ideal size to tackle on a day trip because you can check out its various attractions and delights within a four or five hour period. 

During peak season (April 13 to October 10), Mount Nemo Conservation Area is open 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Park fees are $6.75 for adults. You'll find the entrance to the park at 5317 Guelph Line.

Robert Prior

